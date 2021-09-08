NSW will launch a “world-leading” education passport next year that will record skills and qualifications on the Service NSW app. (Credit: Getty)

NSW will trial a digital ‘education passport’ from early next year, NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello has announced.

The initiative will provide the state’s residents with a register of education, skills and qualifications on the Service NSW app.

The NSW government said it wants the passport to better connect the dots between how qualifications are translating to the job market and education providers.

The NSW government has flagged it will trial a digital “education passport” that it hopes will contribute to better matching supply and demand in the jobs market.

It plans to begin trials of the initiative in 2022.

The initiative was first flagged in October last year, but was addressed by New South Wales Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello as part of a Committee for Economic Development of Australia panel discussing building trust in technology.

Dominello said the government wanted the project to build out how workers bring together and communicate skills, along with insights from jobs marketplaces like Seek to better understand how qualifications are being used.

“We’re hoping to have this product starting to trial out early next year,” Dominello said, adding he believes “this would be world-leading if we land it”.

NSW Tertiary Education Minister Geoff Lee has previously said that the digital passport would be first trialled with TAFE trades courses.

The proposed digital “education passport” will act as a verifiable record of a student’s qualifications.

It will contain two elements; the digital passport itself, which would contain a student’s academic record, and a “Student Learner Profile”.

Since it was first flagged in October last year, the government said it has been consulting with students, school leavers, employers, businesses, and further education and training providers on what it might look like.

Dominello also said the NSW government wants the passport to support a better understanding and pipeline between educational facilities and jobs — along with better mobility toward job market gaps.

“One of the biggest challenges we’ve got is labour market mobility,” he said, referring to the ability of workers to move between jobs.

“That’s formed the idea of creating an education passport in NSW that we’re building out.”

Further to this, the passport could potentially assist recruiters and employers in exposing fraudulent CVs that list qualifications that weren’t obtained.

The government is hoping to store a raft of information in user’s profiles, including formal qualifications like HSC results and the ATAR, vocational education and training (VET) competencies, work experience, caring responsibilities and hobbies.

Dominello said that part of the plan would be for individuals to have a Service NSW app that stored education and qualifications “from primary school to high school to TAFE to university to AICD”.

“Whatever it is, you [can] carry it with you, ideally in your Service [NSW] app, all your qualifications in life,” he said.

Matching supply and demand

The Minister also highlighted opportunities for the NSW government to connect with employment providers like Seek and access insights around how qualifications are translating to the job market ​​— including across sectors.

“What they can do with that is then start matching supply and demand,” Dominello said.

He said this transparency would help the future workforce better understand career pathways.

“Once we’ve got that visibility along that supply line, it’s much easier to say to a primary school kid or high school kid, ‘Hey, if you go into these industries, this is what opens up for you downstream.’

“It’s just connecting those dots.”

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said in April that the digital learner profile would create continuity and ease for students to record their learning experiences while at school.

“We know our students are more than the sum of their exam results and they want a reliable way to display all their experiences and achievements,” Mitchell said.

The initiative follows a surge of activity by the NSW government to re-gear its education infrastructure toward employable skills.

In March, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the state would launch a new tertiary education institution blending features of university and TAFE, with an industry presence on campus built to ensure courses will be responsive to employer need and demand.

The Premier said the new Institute of Applied Technology would help people and industry prepare for future disruption, and would launch initially in Sydney, with scope to expand into other states.

“It’s almost a third way,” Berejiklian said, adding, “Eventually we hope this becomes a national scheme.”