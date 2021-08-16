Photo: Getty Images

The NSW government has relaunched its Code of Conduct for commercial leasing, which provided a framework for how landlords should provide rent relief during the lockdown of early 2020.

Some industry groups say the policy allowed larger organisations to take advantage of government funds while turning a profit.

“Government intervention in contracts not only risks the existing commercial relationships, but it also harms the potential for the economic recovery,” Luke Achterstraat, NSW executive director of the Property Council of Australia (PCA) said.

Commercial retail groups in NSW have pushed back against commercial rent policy that reverts to rules first introduced during the original pandemic lockdowns.

On Friday the NSW government pushed through legislation that once again required commercial landlords in NSW to provide rental relief to tenants with annual turnover of up to $50 million.

Critics, including several industry groups, say the $50 million ceiling could risk a repeat of the outcomes of last year’s support, which saw larger retailers, including Myer, Accent Group and Harvey Norman pocketing payments of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy — as well as additional support such as rental relief — while also turning a profit.

In March, a report from corporate governance advisory firm Ownership Matters found that one-fifth of the JobKeeper payments made to Australia’s biggest ASX-listed companies ended up in the accounts of profitable businesses.

The analysis sparked concern at the time that the $83 billion wage scheme was being abused by parts of corporate Australia, and showed that 66 of the ASX’s top 300 companies claimed a total of $1.38 billion in JobKeeper payments for the six months to the end of December 2020.

Since Friday, some retail and commercial property industry groups have said the overhaul represents government meddling in an issue they say was under control.

The turnover limit of $50 million, the same ceiling as in early 2020, is too high, they say, with some suggesting the program’s revenue limit should be reduced to $10 million to ensure that small to medium enterprises are supported and larger corporations are removed from a second opportunity to access a system of support for business.

Similarly to the actions taken by Australia’s big four banks, larger retailers had already rolled out rent deferral programs to support smaller businesses. Now the new legislation provides larger retailers the latitude to refuse to pay rent until mandated to do so.

Industry groups say a ‘blanket approach’ is the wrong call

Luke Achterstraat, NSW executive director of the Property Council of Australia (PCA) told Business Insider Australia that its members were already supporting their tenants on a “tailored case-by-case basis” that focused on ensuring businesses in genuine need remained viable.

Achterstraat said that a blanket approach by the government merely opened the door for already profitable organisations.

“Government intervention in contracts not only risks the existing commercial relationships, but it also harms the potential for the economic recovery of the state on the back of this lockdown,” he said, adding that “many commercial owners are still providing ongoing support to tenants affected by the 2020 lockdowns, with considerations in place.”

Angus Nardi, executive director of the Shopping Centre Council of Australia, told Business Insider Australia he didn’t think a repeat of the 2020 policy made sense.

“We think it’s bad policy, badly made,” Nardi said.

“We were pushing for a $5 million turnover threshold and our members [are] already supporting genuine SMEs that are doing it tough,” he said.

“We’re pretty shocked that the government went with the $50 million threshold.”

However some industry groups like the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) have welcomed the return of government intervention and say it is the appropriate response by the state government to another period of extended lockdowns.

Paul Zahra, chief executive of the ARA said in a statement that it had been calling for the return of the commercial rent policy, which it said was successful in supporting small and medium size businesses through the first wave of the pandemic.

“The ARA has been calling for the return of tried and tested support schemes we know worked well during the initial phase of the pandemic,” Zahra said.

Businesses in NSW are feeling the pain now more than at any stage of the pandemic, he said.

Australia’s economic capital is now facing its longest ever lockdown, Zahra said, and rent is “the biggest issue for retailers suffering the current lockdown in NSW.”

Under the amended regulation, which will run until January 13, rent negotiations must adhere to National Cabinet’s Code of Conduct for Commercial Leasing.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said landlords must now give tenants rental relief equal to their decline in turnover and at least half “must be in the form of a waiver, and the balance a deferral”.

“We have always encouraged landlords and tenants to negotiate but now we are going one step further by mandating the minimum relief that landlords need to provide impacted tenants,” Tudehope said.

“The government has not taken this step lightly but we saw last year that the framework set down by the national cabinet brought tenants and landlords to the table to work out a way forward.”