Nightclubs are set to reopen in NSW as the state brings forward freedoms for vaccinated residents

Fully-vaccinated people in NSW will soon be able to welcome an unlimited number of people into their homes, and return to nightclubs and swimming pools as part of a raft of new freedoms announced Tuesday.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the freedoms were brought forward as a result of surging vaccine uptake across the state, where 87.8% are fully vaccinated.

The state’s unvaccinated population will remain under stay-at-home orders for even longer after the announcement, which pushed their freedom day back to December 15.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Nightclubs will reopen and fully-vaccinated people will be able to host an “unlimited” number of guests in their homes from November 8, after New South Wales brought forward more freedoms for vaccinated people on its roadmap to reopening.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the changes on Monday, which will see restrictions lifted on outdoor gatherings of less than 1,000 people, the re-opening of nightclubs and swimming pools, and double the number of customers allowed in retail and hospitality venues.

Caps on recreation facilities have also largely been lifted, and will be replaced with “density limits” or 100% fixed seated capacity for major outdoor recreational facilities, like stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos. Gyms and dance classes, however, will continue on with a 20-person cap.

Perrottet said the changes come as a result of high vaccination rates across the state, where 93.6% of residents over the age of 16 have now had their first dose, according to federal data released Monday, and 87.8% are fully vaccinated.

“Everybody has done an incredible job to ensure NSW can ease restrictions in a safe and considered way earlier than we planned,” Perrottet said.

“We are on track to reach 90% double vaccination weeks ahead of schedule and this is a testament to everybody across NSW and especially our health workers.

“There is still a long way to go but the NSW Government is standing with the community and continuing to do everything that we can, including booster shots, to keep people safe as we open up.”

The state’s new freedoms were announced alongside further delays to the freedoms of those who haven’t yet been fully vaccinated, whose freedoms have been pushed back from December 1, to either December 15 or when the state hits 95% full vaccination.

Masks will also still be mandatory until the state reaches 95% full vaccination, or December 15 — whichever comes first.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said vaccination rates among young people are still relatively low, and urged them to come forward and get the jab.

“I know you haven’t had access to the vaccines for as long … but just to reiterate, there is plenty of vaccine and plenty of access points for you,” she said.

Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the new freedoms wouldn’t have come without the surging vaccination rates seen in the state’s regions.

“Regions across NSW answered the call when we asked them to come forward and get vaccinated. Thanks to the community for coming out and getting the jab,” Toole said.

“The time is right now for regional businesses to welcome back visitors safely in every town across the state and get tills turning over.”

Stuart Ayres, minister for jobs, investment, tourism and Western Sydney said the news will ease the burden on the state’s businesses too.

“We are inching closer and closer to returning to many of our pre-pandemic activities, and this latest easing of restrictions will be welcome news for hundreds of businesses ready to re-open, expand their operations, and welcome back more customers,” Ayres said.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the NSW population is among the most vaccinated in the world, and that his attention has now turned to maintaining the state’s COVID protection with the roll out of booster shots.

“We are amongst the best in the world when it comes to vaccinations but we cannot forget that COVID will continue to circulate in the community and we must remain vigilant,” Hazzard said.

“Boosters are a key priority moving forward and we continue to work closely with the Commonwealth on the COVID-19 vaccination roll out. I want to encourage anyone who is yet to be vaccinated to make a booking as soon as possible.”