NSW FIRES: RFS Issues An Evacuation Warning As The Mercury Soars

As predicted, hot temperatures across the state have worsened conditions for firefighters trying to control the fires burning in Sydney’s Blue Mountains.

The State Mine Fire, which currently threatens the town of Bell, has prompted the RFS to issue an emergency evacuation to residents, warning them if they stay they could risk being cut off.

State Mine Fire (Lithgow, Hawkesbury & Blue Mountains) Residents of Bell – Leave NOW if not prepared. Head West to Lithgow Evac centre. — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 20, 2013





State Mine Fire: People in Bilpin between Mt Lagoon Rd & Bowens Ck Rd can choose to remain but expected to become isolated for several days. — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 20, 2013





The fires, which have been dubbed the worst in decade, have destroyed 200 properties, damaged another 109 and taken the life of a 63 year old man.

The damage bill is already an estimated at $43 million, with over 600 claims for fire damage already lodged.

The Insurance Council of Australia told The SMH that 1 in 20 homes will not be covered by insurance.

The Defence Department continues to investigate whether an explosives test conducted near Lithgow on Thursday was the case of the fire which took 80 in the town of Bell.

Fairfax has reported a power cable may have ignited the Springwood fire which claimed 200 homes.

The Salvation Army is asking for people to donate cash, rather than goods, to its bushfire appeal. More than $300,000 dollars has already been raised.

