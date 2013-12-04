NSW Energy Minister Chris Hartcher Quits Amid Corruption Investigation

Chris Hartcher has quit as NSW Energy Minister, after being issued with a search warrant by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Mark Coultan of The Australian reports that the ICAC has not said that it would hold a public inquiry or that Hartcher was a person under investigation, but Hartcher said he would step down from ministry while awaiting the outcome of ICAC raids.

Reports have linked ICAC raids to how two of Hartcher’s staff members handled political donations prior to the 2011 NSW election.

Here’s what Hartcher said, according to the SMH:

My resignation follows the issue of a search warrant by the Independent Commission Against Corruption against me. I am confident I will be cleared of any wrongdoing. This is the first contact I have had with the ICAC and given that their investigations have thus far had an unknown time frame, it is appropriate that I resign.

Hartcher will continue to serve as Member for Terrigal while Fair Trading Minister Anthony Roberts fills in as Acting Minister for Resources and Energy, Special Minister of State and Minister for the Central Coast.

There’s more on the Aus.

