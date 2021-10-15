Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

New South Wales will end hotel and home quarantine requirements for returning international travellers from 1 November, Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced.

Travellers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid the quarantine system, which has been in place since early 2020.

The significant move was possible due to NSW’s high vaccination rate, Perrottet told reporters.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

New South Wales will end all forms of quarantine for fully-vaccinated international arrivals on 1 November, Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced, in a move the government hopes will reopen the state to the world.

Addressing reporters in Sydney Friday morning, Perrottet said the quarantine program, which since March 2020 has required international arrivals to spend 14 days in isolation, will soon be abolished.

Beyond ending hotel quarantine, the move also signals the end of home quarantine, which would have likely asked returning travellers to spend a week at their place of residence before venturing into the community.

In addition to proving a full slate of COVID-19 vaccinations, those entering NSW must return a negative PCR test before boarding their flight, Perrottet said.

“For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales is open for business,” Perrottet said.

“We want people back. We are leading the nation out of the pandemic. Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past.”

Hotel quarantine provisions will remain in place for unvaccinated travellers, with 210 places provided each week.

The significant announcement was possible because of NSW’s rising vaccination rate, Perrottet said.

The state expects 80% of the population over the age of 16 to be fully vaccinated in the coming days.

Notably, the shift means NSW residents will soon have easier access to international destinations than other states which have restricted travel to the jurisdiction through the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“I think people are New South Wales will be flying to Bali before Broome,” Perrottet said, reiterating that he did not want the state to become a “hermit kingdom”.

Perrottet’s announcement coincides with the announcement of 399 new cases of COVID-19 in the NSW community — and one in hotel quarantine.

While tourism operators and airlines may be celebrating the announcement, Friday’s revelation came with the news that travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW will only resume on 1 November.

The decision to push back regional travel despite the state’s impending 80% vaccination rate was due to vaccination rates in some corners of the state, which are yet to match Greater Sydney levels.

“We also know that if we open not regional communities on Monday, we would only see 36 per cent of our local government areas being double backs,” Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.

“It is too early, and we know that if we wait another two weeks we will be in the same position is what Sydney is today.”

More to come.