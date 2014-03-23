NSW Doctors Urge People To Get The Flu Shot After A Sick Summer

Photo: Getty/ John Moore

After an unusually high rate of influenza cases this summer, NSW health professionals say people should get their flu shot to prepare for winter.

“The Australian flu vaccine has been updated to more closely match the influenza strains likely to circulate in NSW this year,” The Director of Health Protection NSW, Dr Jeremy McAnulty, said at the Be Winter Wise campaign launch today.

NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner said the government campaign focuses on pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions.

Last year the Department of Health recorded 22,983 cases of influenza, more than half of the amount recorded for the same period in 2012 which professionals are attributing to the increased number of people getting vaccinated.

