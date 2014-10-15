NSW Deputy Premier Andrew Stoner Is Stepping Down Due To His Wife's 'Serious Health Issues'

Deputy Premier Andrew Stoner. Photo: Brad Hunter/Getty Images

NSW Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW Nationals Andrew Stoner will step down at the 2015 state election and will relinquish his leadership rolls tomorrow .

Stoner has been the MP for Oxley since 1999 and Nationals leader for 11 years. He is giving up politics at the request of his wife, Cathy, who is battling “serious health issues”.

A ballot will be held on Thursday to determine the new leadership of the Nationals Party and the new Deputy Premier. However, he will remain in cabinet overseeing his portfolios, which include trade and investment, tourism and major events, until the next election.

