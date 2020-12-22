The Sydney COVID-19 outbreak looks like it's under control – but it's unclear whether the Northern Beaches lockdown will be lifted by Christmas

NSW has recorded just eight new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday, down from fifteen the day before.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she’s pleased with the result but said there’s been no decision made on what public health restrictions will be in place for the next few days.

A final decision is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Australia’s latest COVID-19 outbreak appears to be under control — but the public has to wait to hear to hear about the public health restrictions for Christmas.

On Tuesday morning, NSW Health reported just eight locally acquired cases of COVID-19 recorded in the 24 hours until 8PM the day before.

All but one of those cases were linked to Sydney’s northern beaches cluster, and the remaining case considered likely to be an overseas-acquired case.

The state’s health authorities processed a record 44,466 tests yesterday, up from 38,678 the day before.

NSW recorded eight locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, and an additional 10 cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine. Seven of the locally acquired cases are linked to the Avalon cluster and one remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/W8XKS7uZ3t — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 22, 2020

The latest daily case count is down from 15 on Monday and 30 the day before — the peak of this outbreak so far.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was pleased with the low number of cases recorded yesterday, saying that the results show the state’s strategies are working.

The Premier said that the decision about lifting the northern beaches’ lockdown and any changes to coronavirus restrictions would be announced on Wednesday, following a decision from a crisis Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“As I’ve said previously, we’ll be looking to make a decision tomorrow based on what we know and understand during the day.”

Berejiklian continued to encourage mask wearing, but shied away from the idea of a mask mandate.

“Clearly if the case numbers were going in the opposite direction, you’d look at all the settings but given where we are now, we believe very strongly [in] having a proportionate response to what we’re experiencing,” she said.

The Premier called on other states to consider “compassionate grounds” when deciding on border closures later this week.

Each of the country’s state and territories remains closed to Sydney residents at the time of writing.

NSW Health now has alerts on more than 100 venues after adding to the list last night, including adding more than ten venues that require attendees to immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

One new case was recorded in Victoria this morning, a 15 year old who had come from NSW and was linked to the northern beaches cluster.

Yesterday there were 0 new local cases and no lives lost. 1 new case was acquired interstate, 2 international – these cases are in quarantine. 15,521 test results were received. If you have symptoms, get tested and stay home. https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/m7VzFfS3BV — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) December 21, 2020

The federal Department of Health reported just 135 active cases Australia-wide last night, with the only new cases being recorded in NSW.

