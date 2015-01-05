NSW Could Be Getting A Bottle Recycling Scheme Like South Australia

Getty/ Justin Sullivan

New South Wales could be getting a container deposit scheme, similar to what operates in South Australia, where people receive cash back for recycling bottles.

Coca-Cola Amatil today confirmed that on New Years Eve it received a letter addressed to the National Packaging Covenant Industry Authority (NPCIA), signed by NSW Premier Mike Baird and state environment minister Rob Stokes, which said the government is examining different approaches to achieve recycling and litter reduction targets.

One of the options includes reverse vending machines which people can feed glass and plastic bottles, as well as aluminium cans into.

The City of Sydney Council is currently trialling two of the reverse vending machines – at Circular Quay and the Dixon Street mall, Haymarket – which offers rewards in return for recycling.

The rewards range from free swims at council pools to food vouchers and the chance to win tickets to Moonlight Cinema or Bridge Climb.

Meanwhile, the details of a drinks container deposit scheme are still being nutted out between the NSW government and industry. The ABC reported the system could include a rebate of 10 cents per container.

Coke said the letter it received labelled the industry proposal submitted by NPCIA in November last year as a “significant policy and funding risk”.

The beverage manufacturer said industry has been invited to participate in future discussions.

Stokes said industry has a responsibility to reduce waste in the environment but government needs to show leadership on the issue.

“What we are interested in doing is working together effectively to produce solutions to a shared problem, which is litter and waste in our environment,” he said.

A 2001 report prepared for the former ALP Government found that a container deposit scheme could create between 1000 and 1500 jobs.

Clean Up Australia’s 2007 Rubbish Report found around half of all the rubbish collected on Clean Up Australia Day 2007, more than 1200 tonnes, was beverage containers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.