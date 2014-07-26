NSW ALP Rank And File Members Will Now Vote For The State's Next Leader

Facebook/ John Robertson

The New South Wales ALP today voted for rank and file members to have a 50% say in the state leadership vote.

The other half of the vote will be held by the parliamentary caucus.

According to the ABC, the change means that if a leadership spill were to be called after the March 2015 state election, rank and file members would take part in a ballot similar to the one between Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese after the last federal election.

State Labor general secretary Jamie Clements told the state conference the decision was the most significant reform undertaken by the NSW party for more than 75 years.

The party is the second state to introduce the reform following Queensland who brought it in last year.

