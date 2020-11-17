The NSW government will give all adult residents $100 in food and entertainment vouchers as a stimulus measure

NSW residents are set to get a $100 voucher. Image – Getty

The NSW government is on track to offer $100 vouchers to residents for eating and entertainment as part of the latest state budget.

The ‘Out and About’ vouchers are designed to stimulate the economy after Christmas.

These will be offered to people aged over 18 through the Service NSW app.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The New South Wales government is set to give $100 vouchers to local residents to splash on food and entertainment.

These ‘Out and About’ vouchers are set to be announced as part of the NSW Budget released on Tuesday, the ABC reported, and are expected to cost the government $500 million.

The vouchers are designed to stimulate the state economy after Christmas and will be offered to over 18 year olds through the Service NSW App. The come in the form of four $25 vouchers that can be used at COVID-safe businesses that are part of the incentive.

You’ll be able to use two vouchers for dining at cafes, restaurants and clubs, and the other two vouchers for entertainment – whether that’s heading to a museum, going to an amusement park, or catching a movie at the cinema.

There are some conditions. You can’t combine all four vouchers or use them for alcohol, cigarettes, gambling or retail. And you can only use them once, so any remaining balance will expire.

These vouchers will first be trialled in the Sydney CBD next month, before going out to the rest of the state in 2021.

The focus of the 2020-21 state budget is about curbing unemployment and creating jobs to boost the economy following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, research from Roy Morgan found that one in six people across New South Wales and Victoria said their business had either slowed down or stopped completely as a result.

The government plans to get up to 270,000 people back to work by 2024 through tax cuts and stimulus measures. As part of the budget, it’s set to increase the payroll tax threshold from $1 million to $1.2 million, which will mean a tax cut for several businesses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.