Insurance claims linked to QLD and NSW flooding doubled overnight, putting the disaster on track to rapidly surpass the 2021 catastrophe

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The number of insurance claims linked to the disastrous flooding in QLD and NSW doubled overnight.

Some 31,000 claims have been filed, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

That figure means the catastrophe could rapidly surpass the number of claims filed in last year’s flooding.

The number of insurance claims linked to widespread flooding in Queensland and New South Wales doubled overnight, putting the catastrophe on track to rapidly surpass the claims filed in last year’s flood disaster.

In Queensland, eight people have died and as many as 15,000 properties may have been damaged by the floods, authorities state. On Tuesday the body of an elderly woman was found inside a flooded home in Lismore in NSW.

As residents of south-east Queensland and New South Wales’ northern rivers regions battle the inundation, the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) on Tuesday revealed it has received some 31,000 claims linked to the disaster.

Not only is that a 107% jump from the number of claims reported Monday, it is more than half the total number of claims linked to the March 2021 flooding across QLD, NSW, and parts of Victoria.

via Insurance Council of Australia

Last year’s flood disaster incurred $596 million in claims, ICA data shows.

But it is still far too soon to provide a damage estimate for the current flooding, as floodwaters are keeping residents and business owners from assessing the full extent of the damage.

“This is still a large-scale unfolding event across two states with significant increases in claim numbers, and we expect this to continue to climb as people are allowed to return to their homes and businesses,” ICA CEO Andrew Hall said.

IAG Group, Australia’s largest general insurer, today confirmed its brands have received around 6,700 claims related to the current flooding.

“Our teams are assessing properties wherever possible and will move into the flood impacted areas as soon as waters recede,” said IAG Group managing director and CEO Nick Hawkins.

The ICA has formally declared the current flooding as an insurance catastrophe, meaning claims will be fast-tracked by insurers.

Insurers will also mobilise disaster response specialists when emergency services deem it safe to do so, the ICA said.

Impacted residents and business owners have also been urged to steer clear of their property until state emergency personnel permit access.