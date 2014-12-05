NSFW, Sephora's Spelling Mistake Howler Ahead Of Its Australian Launch

In the lead up to its launch in Australia Sephora has made a doozy of a spelling mistake, leaving out the ‘o’ in its #countdowntobeauty hashtag on Facebook.
No explanation required.
People quickly picked up on hashtag howler.
ahahahaha this has made my day.You win at the social medias.Thank you @Sephora #sephora #CuntdownToBeauty #fail #uhoh pic.twitter.com/5Y7wP6maXD
— B (@briiilliant) December 1, 2014
Hashtag of the day #cuntdowntobeauty
— Karalee Evans (@karalee) December 1, 2014
Come on #cuntdowntobeauty has to be deliberate, doesn't it?
RT @hughstephens: This will end well. pic.twitter.com/MXkiJ4c6AP
— Trevor Gosbell (@TrevorGosbell) December 1, 2014
#Cuntdowntobeauty is that like vajazzling? @Sephora
— Lyndon Phillips (@Lyndonphillips) December 3, 2014
Ehehe. This actually makes Sephora's opening even better. (opening) http://t.co/17RXMQ6aNZ #CuntdownToBeauty
— Monkey (@Monkeh) December 4, 2014
Mistake or stroke of marketing genius? I'm actually calling the latter! #CuntDownToBeauty
— Bodil Bodilson (@Oglaf) December 4, 2014
