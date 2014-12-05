#NSFW, Sephora's Spelling Mistake Howler Ahead Of Its Australian Launch

Sarah Kimmorley

In the lead up to its launch in Australia Sephora has made a doozy of a spelling mistake, leaving out the ‘o’ in its #countdowntobeauty hashtag on Facebook.

No explanation required.

People quickly picked up on hashtag howler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.