NSFW, Sephora's Spelling Mistake Howler Ahead Of Its Australian Launch

In the lead up to its launch in Australia Sephora has made a doozy of a spelling mistake, leaving out the ‘o’ in its #countdowntobeauty hashtag on Facebook.

No explanation required.

People quickly picked up on hashtag howler.

Hashtag of the day #cuntdowntobeauty — Karalee Evans (@karalee) December 1, 2014

Come on #cuntdowntobeauty has to be deliberate, doesn't it? RT @hughstephens: This will end well. pic.twitter.com/MXkiJ4c6AP — Trevor Gosbell (@TrevorGosbell) December 1, 2014

Mistake or stroke of marketing genius? I'm actually calling the latter! #CuntDownToBeauty — Bodil Bodilson (@Oglaf) December 4, 2014

