NSFW: Mike Tyson Thinks Palin Should Have Gone For Dennis Rodman, Calls Glen Rice The 'Wombshifter'

Mike Tyson had a lot to say about Sarah Palin’s alleged fling with former NBA star Glen Rice, and none of it suitable for virgin ears.



In an interview with ESPN’s Las Vegas radio affiliate, the hosts of “Gridlock” asked Tyson about the allegations, made in Joe McGinnis’ recently released book “The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin.”

Tyson appeared to find the idea of Palin and Rice hilarious, sending his interviewers into cackles with shockingly offensive “commentary” on interracial sex and the former 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate.

“Glen Rice is a wonderful man,” Tyson begins. “You want her to be with someone like [Dennis] Rodman. Push her guts up in the back of her head.”

He later adds that Palin had met “the wombshifter.”

When asked if Palin won his vote, Tyson reminds interviewers that he is a convicted felon and can’t vote. But he volunteers this:

“She’s not a bad person because she likes black people at least in her.”

Listen to the whole interview below.

