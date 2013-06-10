The NSA Whistleblower Threw Away Everything For This

In a surprising move, the Guardian has revealed the identity of the whistleblower behind their NSA scoops that have rocked the Obama administration over the past few days.



The whistleblower has been named as 29-year-old Edward Snowden, and his identity was revealed with his consent.

The Guardian’s article is a must read for anyone following the scandal, and goes into some depth about Snowden’s motives.

Perhaps the most interesting detail in the article, however, is quite how much Snowden has lost.

As he says it, he had “a very comfortable life” including a salary of $200,000 and a girlfriend whom he lived with in Hawaii. Then Snowdon packed his bags, told his girlfriend he had to go (but didn’t explain why), and headed to Hong Kong on May 20. He’s been there ever since, living out of a hotel room and only venturing outside a handful of times. He doubts he can ever head home, and hopes Iceland or another nation may grant him political asylum.

It’s a crazy situation, but anyone who saw leaker Bradley Manning earlier this week — looking incredibly pale and week — can understand why Snowdon is so worried. On Saturday it was reported that the Obama administration had begun a criminal investigation into the NSA leaks.

Read the entire of the Guardian’s article here >

