Rally Held In New York City Supporting 'Hero' NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden [PHOTOS]

A rally was held today in New York’s Union Square to show support for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who could be facing stiff criminal charges.
When Snowden leaked a PowerPoint presentation from the National Security Agency (NSA) last week it caused outrage throughout the country.
The presentation outlined the NSA program PRISM that monitors Americans’ cell phone calls with the help of various technology companies.
Snowden revealed himself publicly on Sunday and now faces prosecution from the Department of Justice.
The following photos were taken Monday, June 10, around noon when the really began.
Dozens of people gathered at a rally in solidarity with National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower, Edward Snowden today at New York's Union Square.
Everyone we spoke to here was uniquely outraged at how they see the government monitoring their phone calls.
Claire is visiting her daughter in New York, but came down because she feels the government is hiding facts on PRISM from the public.
Many here felt Edward Snowden might soon share Bradley Manning's fate. Manning's trial is currently underway.
Ben attended the rally because he wants to ensure Snowden isn't captured and taken to a secret military prison camp.
Snowden is 29, and had been employed by Booz Allen Hamilton for three months prior to leaking the classified data.
