Rally Held In New York City Supporting 'Hero' NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden [PHOTOS]

A rally was held today in New York’s Union Square to show support for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who could be facing stiff criminal charges.



When Snowden leaked a PowerPoint presentation from the National Security Agency (NSA) last week it caused outrage throughout the country.

The presentation outlined the NSA program PRISM that monitors Americans’ cell phone calls with the help of various technology companies.

Snowden revealed himself publicly on Sunday and now faces prosecution from the Department of Justice.

The following photos were taken Monday, June 10, around noon when the really began.

