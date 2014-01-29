The NSA's First Privacy Officer Is A Woman

The National Security Agency just announced its first privacy officer, reports The Washington Post.

Former Department of Homeland Security Privacy Director, Rebecca “Becky” Richards will start with NSA next month.

The agency’s job announcement, which can be read in its entirety here, is “designed to directly enhance decision making and to ensure that [civil liberties and privacy] protections continue to be baked into NSA’s future operations,” came after intense public outrage, reports The Washington Post.

Just three months after whistleblower and former NSA analyst Edward Snowden leaked documents to journalists, the NSA announced a “completely new role” within the organisation, a Civil Liberties and Privacy Officer.

