The NSA Was Spying On The Porn-Watching Habits Of Islamic 'Radicalizers'

The

National Security Agency was keeping tabs on the online sexual activityand porn-watching habits of six Islamic radicals, according to The Huffington Post.

The report by Glenn Greenwald, Ryan Gallagher, and Ryan Grim reviewed an October 2012 document provided by whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The purpose of the pornography-targeted spying, they say, was to potentially undermine the reputations of the “radicalizers” and discredit them.

“Some of the vulnerabilities, if exposed, would likely call into question a radicalizer’s devotion to the jihadist cause, leading to the degradation or loss of his authority,” the document states.

The document listed four examples of intel that would lead to “vulnerability.” Only one had to do with sexual activity.

Here’s a screengrab of the document from The Huffington Post.

U.S. officials defended the practice to the Post while civil liberties Jameel Jaffer, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the revelations give rise to concerns about abuse.

Head over to The Huffington Post for more information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.