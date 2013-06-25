The NSA Has No Idea How Much Secret Data Edward Snowden Took, And That Has Them Very Worried

Edward Snowden

U.S. intelligence agencies still don’t know how much sensitive material was obtained by Edward Snowden, the former Booz Allen contractor who leaked top-secret documents to the press and is now on the run, Reuters reports.



In an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the charwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said she had been informed Snowden had roughly 200 documents in his possession.

But that may just be the tip of the iceberg — and the slow “drip” of leaks from The Guardian and The Washington Post may continue for quite some time.

From Reuters:

But one non-government source familiar with Snowden’s materials said that Feinstein grossly understated the size of Snowden’s document haul and that he left for Hong Kong with thousands of documents copied from the NSA files.

Two U.S. national security sources that were among the people Reuters spoke to confirmed that investigators believe Snowden possesses a substantial amount of secret material, though they declined to discuss numbers.

Snowden had four laptops in his possession when he was in Hong Kong — plenty of hard drive space for much more than 200 documents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.