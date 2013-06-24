NSA Leaker Edward Snowden Books Flight For Cuba

MOSCOW (AP) — National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden is set to leave Moscow for Cuba, the next step on his journey to evade U.S. justice and seek asylum in Ecuador.



A representative of Aeroflot told The Associated Press that Snowden registered for the flight to Havana that leaves Moscow on Monday at 2:05 p.m. (1005 GMT).

The airline says he registered for the flight on Sunday using his U.S. passport, which American officials say has been annulled as part of an effort to prosecute him for revealing highly classified government secrets.

Snowden arrived in Moscow on Sunday from Hong Kong, where he had been hiding for several weeks. Ecuador’s foreign minister said Sunday that the country is considering his application for asylum.

