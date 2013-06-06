Verizon Has Been Turning Over Millions Of Americans' Phone Records To The NSA

NSANSA Headquarters at Fort Meade, MarylandAccording to a top secret court order obtained by The Guardian, the NSA has been forcing Verizon to give it information, on a daily basis, on all phone calls it carries that are wholly within the United States or between the US and a foreign country.



The order, granted by the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on April 25th, asks for all records until July 19th, regardless of whether wrongdoing is suspected.

The data includes the numbers of both parties on the call, location data, unique identifiers, and the time and duration of calls, but not the contents of the calls. The scope of the collection is unlimited, which is extremely unusual, because these sorts of orders usually target individuals or a set of targets.

And here’s the top secret part, per Greenwald’s document:

It is further ordered that no person shall disclose to any other person that the FBI or NSA has sought or obtained tangible things under this Order.

This sort of large scale collection of records happened under the Bush administration, “but this is the first time significant and top-secret documents have revealed the continuation of the practice on a massive scale under President Obama,” Glenn Greenwald writes.

The NSA, White House, Department of Justice, and Verizon declined to comment to The Guardian.

