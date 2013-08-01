Here's A Video Of The NSA Chief Being Heckled By Hackers

On Wednesday Army Gen. Keith Alexander, the head of the National Security Agency, was heckled while giving the day one keynote address at the Black Hat hacker conference.



Alexander, the most powerful man in surveillance, has been under scrutiny since former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents that detail the agency’s national and global spying apparatus.

Here’s the video:



