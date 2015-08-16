Documents reveal special relationship between NSA and AT&T

Digital Trends Headquarters of the NSA at Fort Meade, Maryland.

While all major telecommunications companies have to aid the NSA at times, new documents reveal that the government agency had a “unique and especially productive” relationship with AT&T, the New York Times reports.

From 2003 to 2013, AT&T gave the NSA access to “billions of emails,” the Times says, and even helped wiretap all of the Internet communications at the United Nations.

NSA surveillance equipment has been installed in at least 17 AT&T Internet hubs in the U.S., “far more than its similarly sized competitor, Verizon,” the Times reports. It’s unclear where AT&T and the NSA stand today, as the documents cover a span of time that ended two years ago.

These revelations were reviewed by both the Times and ProPublica and are part of a leak from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. Read the full New York Times report here.

