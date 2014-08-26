Republicans Create Their Own Low-Budget Video Game Starring 'Giopi' The Elephant

The campaign arm for Senate Republicans has created a video game starring “Giopi,” an elephant that goes around jumping on high taxes and stopping Majority Leader Harry Reid’s (D-Nevada) agenda.

“Harry Reid and President Obama sent the job-destroying Taxers to stop you! You need to avoid them. Jumping on top of them suppresses their high taxes,” the instructions for the game note.

The web-based game is an open attempt for the National Republican Senatorial Committee to collect contact information for later use in campaigns. In order to jump into Giopi’s fantasy world, users have to login via their email, Facebook page, or Google account.

“Hi, my name is Giopi!” the elephant says to introduce himself. “I’m one of the GOP’s best volunteers for the 2014 midterms, and I’m here to show you how we can win back the Senate! There is going to be a lot of red tape and regulations in our way, but we need to overcome them in order to succeed. At the end of each level, there is a link that will bring you to a site where you can support Republicans in real life.”

NRSC spokesman Brad Dayspring told The Weekly Standard that the entire project was a low-budget affair.

“This game will ultimately be revenue positive,” Dayspring said. “It’s going to generate revenue (especially when the merchandising is factored in).”

