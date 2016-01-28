NRL star Mitchell Pearce stood down after simulating sex with a dog

Pearce in his drunken state.

Sydney Rooster’s captain Mitchell Pearce’s career is in tatters with the NRL star stood down by his team after a video of him drunkenly simulating sex with a dog surfaced online.

“The club wishes to advise that Mitchell Pearce has been stood down from all training commitments until the club concludes its internal investigation,” the Roosters said in a statement this morning.

“The club continues to work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit and will be making no further comment at this time.”

At the minimum, Pearce is expected to be hit with a heavy fine, a 6 month suspension and stripped of his Roosters captaincy.

The video of the NSW Origin player appeared online last night on the Daily Telegraph, filmed by a fellow partygoer at the Australia Day Party Pearce was at.

#ACA9's EXCLUSIVE vision of Mitchell Pearce's disgraceful behaviour caught on camera. https://t.co/Nddqakvvta — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) January 27, 2016

It featured an extremely drunk Pearce trying to kiss a woman who denied his advances, urinating on himself and the woman’s lounge before pretending to have sex with her dog.

The woman repeatedly told Pearce to stop and to leave, with Pearce responding at one point by saying, “I want to f*** your dog and I don’t even care”.

“I care, you have peed on my couch, you have peed on yourself, get the f*** out,” the woman tells him. “That’s the last straw.”

He eventually left the apartment after a couple of friends escorted him out.

On top of the NRL and Sydney Roosters coming down on Pearce, the RSPCA has also said they will investigate the incident.

2/2 – …RSPCA NSW is investigating and anyone with additional information is urged to call 1300 CRUELTY. — RSPCA NSW (@RSPCANSW) January 27, 2016

Former Channel 9 commentator and ABC Grandstand rugby league commentator Andrew Moore didn’t hold back when commenting on the incident last night.

“I’m sick to death of idiotic drunken bums ruining the reputation of this great sport, year in, year out. It is only one or two of them, it doesn’t matter. It is one or two too many constantly,” Moore told the ABC.

“He has had issues with the drink for far too long and won’t address it.

“I’ve seen it on social media, ‘Isn’t this what drunken boys do?’ Well no, it’s not.”

This latest incident isn’t the first for Pearce, with the NRL player getting in trouble after getting kicked out of a Sydney pub in 2014 for allegedly groping a female.

He was also stood down for a game, didn’t get selected for Origin and was fined $20,000 for getting arrested after an indiscretion in Kings Cross following a heavy drinking session.

