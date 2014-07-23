NRL Star Darius Boyd Is Being Treated In A Mental Health Facility For Depression

Darius Boyd. Renee McKay/ Getty

Newcastle Knights player Darius Boyd has been admitted to mental health clinic to seek treatment for depression.

In an official statement on the Knights website CEO Matt Gidley says the club is “ensuring Darius gets the best possible care and treatment at this time.”

“Depression is a serious illness in our society and we are pleased Darius has taken the first step in his recovery by acknowledging he needs help”, he said.

“Football is secondary at this point, it is important Darius’ focus is entirely on his treatment.”

The news comes after the fullback reportedly caused $1,500 worth of damage to a hotel room in the Hunter Valley.

It is unknown when Darius will return to the field.

Well wishes are already flooding Twitter from fans of the game in support of his recovery.

I feel terrible for Darius Boyd of @NRLKnights . Hope he feels better soon! — Nicki NewtonPlater (@NicNewtonPlater) July 22, 2014

Well done to #DariusBoyd for seeking the help he needs. Depression is ugly, cruel & very real. Good luck mate! — Michelle Young (@Michellefym) July 22, 2014

All the best to darius boyd, hope he gets back on track, one of the best players in the world @NRLKnights — Alex Jukes (@WiganJukes) July 22, 2014

I wish you all the best of luck Darius Boyd I hope you get well soon. — Taylor mitchell (@supermanDc94) July 22, 2014

