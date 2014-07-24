NRL Doubles Insurance For Players Who Suffer Career-Ending Injuries To $1 Million

Photo: Tony Feder/Getty

The NRL has announced the league’s insurance scheme for its players will be doubled form $500,000 to $1 million should they suffer a career-ending injury.

For a workplace injury there has been too much reliance on the goodwill of fans and sponsors to raise the needed funds for injured players, such as “Stand Up For Alex” last weekend.

Now the top 25 contracted NRL players in each club will be eligible for payouts of up to $1 million if they suffer career-ending injuries including paraplegia, quadriplegia, or the loss of sight or use of limb.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Smith says the NRL, the clubs and Rugby League Players’ Association have been working together “to develop an insurance scheme which looks after the welfare of our players.”

It is expected the insurance scheme was revised after the Alex McKinnon of the Newcastle Knights suffered a horrific neck injury during a rugby league tackle on March 24, leaving him with two fractured vertebrae and spinal injuries.

Read the full statement here.

