NRL: Benji Marshall Has Rejected An Offer From Cronulla, Expected To Sign With St George

The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed that Benji Marshall will not sign with the team.

It is now fairly clear that Marshall will be playing his next 2.5 years for St George Illawara.

In an official statement Sharks CEO Steve Noyce said:

“We made Benji a very good offer and are disappointed he won’t be joining our club.

“We have strong values surrounding mateship here at the Sharks and with a collection of his good friends at the club thought that may have swayed him. As it turned out that obviously wasn’t the priority for him with his final decision. We can accept that and we wish him well.

Marshall is expected to make an official statement shortly.

More to come.

