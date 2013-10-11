REPORT: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will be announced the winner of the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize, according to

multiple reportsciting Norway’s public broadcaster NRK.

“The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is the implementing body of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which entered into force in 1997,” reads the OPCW website. “As of today the OPCW has 189 Member States, who are working together to achieve a world free from chemical weapons.”

The OPCW is overseeing the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal.

This news would come as a disappointment for those expecting the prize to go to 16-year-old Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani women’s rights advocate.

“At just 14 years old, a Talib fighter boarded her bus, pointed a pistol at her head, and pulled the trigger,” reported BI’s Brian Jones about Yousafzai. “But she survived, made a full recovery in England, and has become and transformative figure in human rights.”

From the OPCW’s website:

To this end, the Convention contains four key provisions:

destroying all existing chemical weapons under international verification by the OPCW; monitoring chemical industry to prevent new weapons from re-emerging; providing assistance and protection to States Parties against chemical threats; and fostering international cooperation to strengthen implementation of the Convention and promote the peaceful use of chemistry.

The official announcement will come at 5:00 a.m. ET.

