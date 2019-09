NRG Energy (NRG) made an unsolicited offer of $9.6 billion in stock for Calpine (CPN). The bid would make NRG the largest independent power company in the US. Calpine has interests in 60 natural gas-fired plants across the US and 17 geothermal plants in California, giving them an attractive carbon footprint.



