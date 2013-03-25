NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre Slams Michael Bloomberg As 'Insane' And 'Reckless' On Gun Control

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre slammed New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and charged his views on gun control were “insane” and “reckless” during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.



“He’s so reckless in terms of his comments on this whole gun issue,” LaPierre said.

“We have people all over, millions of people, sending us five, 10, 15, 20-dollar checks saying, ‘Stand up to this guy that says that we can only have three bullets,’ which is what he said,” LaPierre said. “Stand up to this guy that says ridiculous things like, ‘The NRA wants firearms with nukes on them.’ I mean, it’s insane the stuff he says.”

Back in December, Bloomberg hypothesized that the NRA would defend Americans’ right to own a type of military rifle that fires a nuclear warhead.

Bloomberg announced a new, $12 million ad buy on Saturday that will attempt to pressure key senators to vote in support of new gun legislation that includes universal background checks. The ads will target 15 senators, from staunch Republicans to red-state Democrats up for re-election in 2014.

For one measure of comparison, the NRA spent more than $52 million on the 2012 campaign, according to an analysis by the Sunlight Foundation.

“He can’t spend enough of of his $27 billion to try to impose his will on the American public,” LaPierre said.

Overall, LaPierre’s appearance on “Meet the Press” was markedly different from one in late December, when host David Gregory held up a high-capacity magazine in LaPierre’s face during a contentious appearance. Gregory appeared more timid, with LaPierre dominating much of the interview.

Watch the clip below of LaPierre challenging Bloomberg below, courtesy of MSNBC:

