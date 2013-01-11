Believe It Or Not, The NRA Used To Support Gun Control

The debate on gun control has heated up once again since the shootings in Newton, CT. But regardless of which side of the debate you might be on, there’s one thing just about everyone will agree on: taking on the NRA on this issue will be no easy task.



That’s because it’s hard to think of any other organisation that has as much political power on a single issue as the NRA does with gun control. But the organisation hasn’t always been against gun control. On the contrary, for much of its history it actually supported gun regulation.

Watch the video below to see how the organisation went from supporting gun control laws to fervently opposing them in a relatively short amount of time.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.