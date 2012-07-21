NRA's American Rifleman Tweets: 'Good Morning, Shooters. Happy Friday! Weekend Plans?'

Here’s an ill-timed tweet from an NRA-affiliated Twitter account, just hours after the theatre shooting in Aurora, Colorado, that killed at least 12 and wounded at least 50:



Photo: Twitter/@NRA_Rifleman

It’s timestamped at 9:20 a.m. ET.

However, it has now been deleted.

NRA Rifleman is a publication of the NRA, according to an official NRA website. The NRA’s official website describes it as the NRA’s “flagship magazine” and the “largest circulation firearms magazine in the world.”

We’ve reached out to the NRA for comment.

