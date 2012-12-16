Here's The Last Thing The NRA Tweeted Before The Newtown Massacre

The National Rifle Association’s Twitter account — normally an active stream of pro-gun tweets — has been silent for more than 24 hours in the wake of the Newtown, Conn., elementary school shooting that left 20 children and eight adults dead.



The NRA was in the middle of a promotional giveaway contest as the shooting occured.

Here’s the last thing the organisation tweeted, just a couple of hours before the murders began:

Photo: Twitter

The NRA, of course, exists to make handguns and assault rifles like the ones used in Newtown more accessible. Unsurprisingly, the lobby group has had nothing to say about the killings. Other Twitter users, however, have plenty to say. Here are some of their tweets at @NRA (which we’ve censored for crude language):

Photo: Twitter

No doubt the NRA is currently working on a statement about the shooting. Its news and current events blogs haven’t been updated either.

