The NRA Has Finally Broken Its Silence On Sandy Hook, And Is Holding A Big Press Conference On Friday

The National Rifle Association, the country’s biggest pro-gun lobbying group, broke its silence Tuesday, issuing a statement on the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The organisation has been under a media blackout since the shooting, which killed 20 children and seven adults.



Here’s the full statement:

The National Rifle Association of America is made up of four million mums and dads, sons and daughters – and we were shocked, saddened and heartbroken by the news of the horrific and senseless murders in Newtown.

Out of respect for the families, and as a matter of common decency, we have given time for mourning, prayer and a full investigation of the facts before commenting.

The NRA is prepared to offer meaningful contributions to help make sure this never happens again.

The NRA is planning to hold a major news conference in the Washington, DC area on Friday, December 21.

Details will be released to the media at the appropriate time.

