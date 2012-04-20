The NRA Has SCRUBBED Ted Nugent Videos From Its Website

The NRA has taken down previous footage of Ted Nugent off its website and YouTube channel, first brought to attention by the left-leaning Media Matters for America. It comes amid the rocker Nugent’s nonsensical and controversial statements, which led to a Secret Service investigation and a meeting with the agency today.



The NRA has coverage all over its blog and videos on its YouTube channel of the meetings that took place in St. Louis this past weekend, but only one blog item on Nugent that does not centre around the controversial comments he made.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nugent said that “if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” This prompted the Secret Service to investigate.

A spokesman, Brian Leary, said by phone that the agency recognises an individual’s right to freedom of speech but that the agency has “a responsibility to determine and investigate intent.”

“We are aware of it, and we are conducting an appropriate follow-up,” Leary said.

Leary said the agency had no comment if the Secret Service was involved at all in the NRA’s taking down of the videos.

Here’s a screenshot of the video that was originally posted by NRAVideos, the organisation’s official YouTube channel.

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Here’s what happens when you click on it:

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Nugent said yesterday on conservative radio show host Glenn Beck’s show that he was meeting with the Secret Service today.

“We actually have heard from the Secret Service, and they have a duty, and I salute them. I support them and I’m looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” said Nugent, described as a “Rock Star/Gun Enthusiast” in the chryon of Beck’s show.

The blog item on the NRA’s website reports how he sent the convention out “in style” and that he spoke about “how great and important it is to exercise our right to bear arms.”

It ends with, “Thanks, Uncle Ted,” so, yeah.

