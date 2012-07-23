In Wake Of Horrifying Colorado Assault-Weapon Massacre, The NRA Proposes A Ban On Movies [SATIRE]

Photo: Getty

FAIRFAX, Va. (The Borowitz Report)—Saying it was “high time to take action against the number one cause of violence in America,” the National Rifle Association issued a statement today urging a sweeping ban on movies.Tracy Klugian, an official spokesperson for the gun-lobbying organisation, said that the N.R.A. had taken this extraordinary step because it “could not stand idly by and watch movies tear apart the fabric of our civil society.”



To that end, Mr. Klugian said, the N.R.A. would use money from its PAC, the N.R.A. Political Victory Fund, to support politicians who favoured a ban on filmed entertainment.

(Yes, the New Yorker publishes humour occasionally. We assume that the NRA has not, in fact, proposed a ban on movies… — Ed.)

