Michael Bloomberg Slams The NRA's 'Paranoid, Dystopian Vision Of A More Dangerous And Violent America'

Photo: AP

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has urged for more strict gun control legislation after the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., slammed the National Rifle Association today after the organisation’s press conference.In a statement, Bloomberg chided CEO Wayne LaPierre, who he said “blamed everyone but themselves” — the media, video games, movies and the weather. He chided the NRA for offering a “paranoid, dystopian vision” as a solution.



Here’s Bloomberg’s full statement:

The NRA’s Washington leadership has long been out of step with its members, and never has that been so apparent as this morning. Their press conference was a shameful evasion of the crisis facing our country. Instead of offering solutions to a problem they have helped create, they offered a paranoid, dystopian vision of a more dangerous and violent America where everyone is armed and no place is safe.

Leadership is about taking responsibility, especially in times of crisis. Today the NRA’s lobbyists blamed everyone but themselves for the crisis of gun violence. While they promote armed guards, they continue to oppose the most basic and common sense steps we can take to save lives – not only in schools, but in our movie theatres, malls, and streets. Enough. As a country, we must rise above special interest politics. Every day, 34 Americans are murdered with guns.

That’s why 74 per cent of NRA members support common sense restrictions like criminal background checks for anyone buying a gun. It is time for Americans who care about the Second Amendment and reasonable gun restrictions to join together to work with the President and Congress to stop the gun violence in this country. Demand a plan.

