The Problem With The NRA's Plan In One Venn Diagram

Earlier today, the NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre advocated for putting an armed police officer in every school during a rather stunning press conference.



Whatever your thoughts on the merits of the NRA’s idea of a fix, it also doesn’t quite line up with any political ideology. Liberals want more gun control, and fiscal conservatives won’t like the idea of spending billions of dollars on armed security guards at every school.

Economist Justin Wolfers made a chart displaying the NRA’s political problem:

Photo: Twitter/@justinwolfers

Want to know what the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban did? Watch the video below.

