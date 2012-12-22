Newtown Representative: NRA Gave The 'Most Revolting, Tone Deaf Statement I've Ever Seen'

Brett LoGiurato

U.S. Rep. Chris Murphy, the Congressman who represents the district in Connecticut that encompasses Newtown, tweeted this after being handed a transcript from the NRA’s press conference:

NRA Twitter

Photo: Twitter/@ChrisMurphyCT

Murphy is also the new Senator-elect after beating Republican Linda McMahon in his Senate race. He has lived in Connecticut for most of his life.

