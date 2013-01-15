The NRA Released An iPhone App That Teaches You How To Shoot

Photo: iTunes

Amid tons of recent criticism, the NRA has decided to release an iPhone and iPad app that tests users’ shooting prowess and provides information on state to state gun rights.”NRA: Practice Range” is pegged as an app to deliver “one-touch access to the NRA network of news, laws, facts, knowledge, safety tips, educational materials and online resources.”



Besides keeping users up to date on what’s going on with the rifle association, the app also includes a 3D shooting game that immerses users into a fictitious setting.

Despite the app coming at a sensitive time in the U.S., it really isn’t violent. All the shooting takes place in a virtual shooting gallery. There are far more violent shooters available in the App Store.

NRA: Practice Range is available for free for iPhone and iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.