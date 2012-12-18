The NRA Postponed Its Twitter Chat With A Country Star After The Sandy Hook Massacre

Photo: wikimedia/DJ Virt

The National Rifle Association postponed its Twitter chat with country singer Colt Ford, which had been previously scheduled for Friday, following Friday’s massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.Ford is NRA Country’s December artist of the month, and “was slated to take over the group’s official Twitter account to tweet to fans starting Friday afternoon,” reported the New York Daily News.



According to the New York Observer’s Politicker blog Friday, the NRA’s account had reportedly said, “Apologies for the inconvenience, but the @ColtFord Tweet & Greet will be rescheduled. Please check back for more info!”

As of Saturday, the tweet had been removed from the NRA’s twitter account, reported the New York Daily News. Ford’s own Twitter account encouraged followers and fans to pray for the families in Connecticut.

