NRA Slams Obama's Gun Control Proposals: 'Attacking Firearms And Ignoring Children Is Not A Solution'

The NRA slammed President Barack Obama’s proposals to curb the nation’s rash of gun violence this afternoon, saying in a statement that he was “attack firearms” and ignoring the real problems.Here’s the association’s full statement:



Throughout its history, the National Rifle Association has led efforts to promote safety and responsible gun ownership. Keeping our children and society safe remains our top priority.

The NRA will continue to focus on keeping our children safe and securing our schools, fixing our broken mental health system, and prosecuting violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law. We look forward to working with Congress on a bi-partisan basis to find real solutions to protecting America’s most valuable asset – our children.

Attacking firearms and ignoring children is not a solution to the crisis we face as a nation. Only honest, law-abiding gun owners will be affected and our children will remain vulnerable to the inevitability of more tragedy.

The NRA’s statement was notably more measured after the organisation took criticism earlier in the day for an ad that blasted Obama as “elitist and hypocritical” for sending his children to a school with armed protection.

Earlier today at the White House, Obama unveiled a sweeping proposal to curb the nation’s gun violence that was the most aggressive in decades. It includes 23 executive actions he signed today, as well as recommendations for legislation to be taken up in Congress.

