White House Blasts NRA's Anti-Obama Ad As 'Repugnant And Cowardly'

Photo: AP

The White House responded harshly to an NRA ad that accused President Barack Obama of being an “elitist hypocrite,” saying it unfairly targeted his children.”Most Americans agree that a president’s children should not be used as pawns in a political fight,” White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement. “But to go so far as to make the safety of the President’s children the subject of an attack ad is repugnant and cowardly.”



The NRA has taken heat for the ad this morning, as Obama prepares to unveil his proposals to curb the nation’s rash of gun violence. The ad called Obama a “hypocrite” because he sends his children to a school with armed protection.

