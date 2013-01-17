Joe Scarborough Tears Into The NRA's 'Disgusting' New Ad: 'I've Never Seen An organisation As Extreme'

Photo: MSNBC

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough — who has been on quite a tear against the NRA lately — was completely dumbfounded by a new NRA ad that paints President Barack Obama as an “elitist hypocrite” for sending his children to a school where they have armed protection.”What’s wrong with these people, Mika?” he asked Mika Brzezinksi, hanging his head. “What’s wrong with these people?”



“What’s wrong with these people,” he later emphasised. “Putting out apps that kids can play on the anniversary of the Newtown murders, and now putting out an ad talking about the President’s daughters?”

Brzezinksi said she was “embarrassed” for the country because a “fringe” organisation controls so much debate over an important topic.

“This is how they mark the anniversary of Newtown, one month later,” Scarborough said. “I’ve never seen an organisation as out of touch and extreme with middle America as this one. … The NRA’s worst enemy could not be doing the damage to this once-respected, mainstream organisation that [CEO] Wayne LaPierre is every single day.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.