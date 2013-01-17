PRESENTING: The Top 10 Lifetime Recipients Of NRA Cash In Congress

Sen. Roy Blunt speaks to the NRA

Photo: AP

The NRA has given millions of dollars to congressional candidates in order to persuade them to endorse their pro-gun message. In the current Congress, sitting members have recieved $4.3 million over the course of their careers, according to the Washington Post.



This legacy of influence presents a significant hurdle for the Obama administration, which is trying to get Congress to pass a significant gun control package.

Here are the people in Congress who have recieved the most money over the course of their careers from the NRA:

10. Rep. John Dingell (D – Michigan) — $49,700

9. Rep. Tom Latham (R – Iowa) — $50,750

8. Rep. Nick Rahall (D – West Virginia) — $56,000

7. Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R – Virginia) — $56,250

6. Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R – Georgia) — $56,950

5. Rep. Lee Terry (R – Nebraska) — $58,650

4. Sen. Roy Blunt (R – Missouri) —$60,550

3. Rep. Pete Sessions (R – Texas) — $64,000

2. Rep. Steve Chabot (R – Ohio) — $65,950

1. Rep. Don Young (R – Alaska) — $71,250

