Gun Enthusiasts Nervously Watch Obama's Speech [PHOTO]

During President Barack Obama’s big speech on gun control today, Cameron grey of NRA News tweeted this picture of gun enthusiasts reacting to the strong pro-gun control words while at the annual Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) in Las Vegas.



Obama used the speech to announce the strongest gun control agenda in decades. Obviously, the crowd do not look pleased.

Photo: @Cameron_Gray

