The NRA has filed for bankruptcy after years of financial troubles

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Then NRA Executive Director Chris Cox, left, President Donald Trump, and CEO Wayne LaPierre on April 28, 2017.

The NRA said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

The organisation has been beset by financial troubles for years.

The NRA is also relocating from New York to Texas, where it will register as a nonprofit.

The National Rifle Association has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the group said in a statement Friday.

The move is part of a restructuring process, the NRA said, and “day-to-day operations, training programs, and Second Amendment advocacy will continue as usual.” Marschall Smith, a former senior vice president of 3M Co., has been named chief restructuring officer.



The gun-advocacy organisation also said it was officially moving away from New York and what it called a “corrupt political and regulatory environment” to register as a nonprofit in Texas. In August, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA. In a settlement, the organisation had to pay $US2.5 million in fines and agree to a five-year suspension of its insurance.

The NRA has been in financial trouble for years. Internal financial documents showed it increased spending over revenue and ran a deficit for several years, including a gap of $US10.8 million in 2018. Spending jumped in travel, entertainment, and legal and audit categories. Meanwhile, the organisation cut spending for gun-safety programs.

Ohio State University accounting professor Brian Mittendorf, who examined the financial documents, told The Washington Post in 2019 that the documents were like those of a person living “paycheck to paycheck.” In the statement announcing the bankruptcy filing, the organisation said it was in “its strongest financial condition in years.”

