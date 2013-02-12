The NRA Appears To Have Taken Down Its Bizarre 'Enemies List'

The NRA appears to have quietly taken down a list that noted organisations and individuals with “anti-gun” policies after it caused a stir over the past week.



What was dubbed the NRA’s “enemies list” was first published on Sept. 17 of last year, but the liberal Daily Kos website brought it to light again recently. It contained contact and location information for many of the nearly 500 groups and individuals on the list.

Now, clicking on a link to the page gives an error message:

Photo: NRA

The web archive captured a screenshot of what it looked like beforehand:

Photo: NRA

The list featured some bizarre names, including figure skater Tara Lipinski, actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas, former tennis star John McEnroe, and action star Sylvester Stallone.

The NRA list stirred criticism when it was rekindled. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, whose Congressional district includes Newtown, launched into a rant on Twitter last week about the list.

The NRA hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

(H/T to The Huffington Post’s Christina Wilkie)

